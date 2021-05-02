Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.90 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $900.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

