Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after buying an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after acquiring an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.