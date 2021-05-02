Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

