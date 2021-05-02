Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $30.44 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58.

