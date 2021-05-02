Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.94. 395,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $285,593.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

