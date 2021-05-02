Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Cap of $7.29 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $1.59 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00003889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

