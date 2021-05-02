Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

