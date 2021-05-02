Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.43 ($28.74).

GYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.83.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

