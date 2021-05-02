Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 165.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 779,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.