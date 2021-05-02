Greatland Gold’s (GGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on the stock.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £858.11 million and a P/E ratio of -220.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

In other Greatland Gold news, insider Gervaise Heddle purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

