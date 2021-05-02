Green Plains Partners (GPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPP stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

GPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

