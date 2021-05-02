Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Greystone Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

