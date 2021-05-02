GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 722,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSAH opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

