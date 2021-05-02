Guggenheim Begins Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DKNG. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

DKNG opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

