GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $282.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average of $278.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.79 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

