GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 269.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19.

