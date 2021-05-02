GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $115.15.

