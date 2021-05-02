GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.