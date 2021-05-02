GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,148 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 123.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

MTN opened at $325.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

