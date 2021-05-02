GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,324 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 814,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 295,094 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 663,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 110,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 304,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

