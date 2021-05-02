GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $106.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.