Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 8,428,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

