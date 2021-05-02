Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in April

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.7 days.

Shares of HLMAF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

