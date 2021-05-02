Hanmi Financial Co. (HAFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $622.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

