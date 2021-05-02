Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.56.

NYSE HASI opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

