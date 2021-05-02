HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $68.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.20 million and the highest is $69.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $266.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 237,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $804.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

