HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HONE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

