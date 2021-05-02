Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 19,200 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $669.05 million, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux bought 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.