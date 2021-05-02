Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 465.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $179.20 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

