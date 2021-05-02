Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 202.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Green Plains worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRE stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

