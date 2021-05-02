Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $2.86 Million in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $2,572,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $11,652,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

