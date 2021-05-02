Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

