Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $669.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 1,545,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

