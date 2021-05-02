Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Harmonic makes up 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

