HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,501 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

