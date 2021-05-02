HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,543 shares of company stock worth $65,269,813 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

