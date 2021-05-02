H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 718,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

