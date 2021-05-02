Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%.

NYSE HP opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

