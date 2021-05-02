Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 6.1%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price was down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 19,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,451,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.