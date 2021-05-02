Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 162,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,658. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.