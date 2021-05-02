Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Insider Purchases £12,530 in Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,253 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £12,530 ($16,370.53).

LON HSL opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.15) on Friday. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,264 ($16.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,189.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,039.24. The company has a market cap of £923.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

About Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

