Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

