Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 105,594 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.