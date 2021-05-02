Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $723.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

