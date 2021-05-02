Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by 56.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,325 shares of company stock valued at $214,999. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

