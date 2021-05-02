Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00012168 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $32.52 million and $1.08 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.44 or 0.00860646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.82 or 0.08570302 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

