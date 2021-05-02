Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

