Highland Capital Management LLC Has $37.55 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,417 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.09.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

