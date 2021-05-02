Highland Capital Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

