Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $119.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

